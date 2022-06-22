Brian Schwalb wins Democratic nomination for D.C. attorney general
Brian Schwalb prevailed in a three-man Democratic primary race for D.C. attorney general on Tuesday.
Why it matters: Schwalb is on track to succeed Karl Racine, who served two terms as the city’s first elected attorney general and built out a 600-person law office that took on Donald Trump, Big Tech and other high-profile targets, and elevated D.C.'s profile nationally.
- Schwalb had received 45% of the vote reported as of 9:40pm, according to the D.C. Board of Elections, while Bruce Spiva stood at nearly 36%. Ryan Jones had received close to 18%.
- Racine had endorsed Schwalb and campaigned with him on Election Day.
What they’re saying: “Now, we will step forward to do the work that needs to be done. Because people are counting on us,” Schwalb said in a tweet. In the deeply blue city, the Democratic nomination is tantamount to victory.
Schwalb was most recently a partner at Venable, Racine’s former firm.
Flashback: The AG’s race took a turn after Spiva succeeded in booting Ward 5 Council member Kenyan McDuffie off the ballot in April, opening up the field for the three lesser known lawyers.
With little between Spiva and Schwalb — two former partners at D.C. firms and graduates of the same Harvard law class — many voters and organizations were unsure who to back.
What’s next: Schwalb told Axios on the campaign trail that he will prioritize pursuing people who target homeowners. He cited predatory and discriminatory lending practices as a top barrier for Black and brown Washingtonians to building intergenerational wealth.
- At times, Racine and Mayor Muriel Bowser had a heated relationship. Shortly after taking office, the two were at odds over the power and budget of the attorney general’s office, which Racine saw as co-equal to the mayor and D.C. Council. More recently, Racine declared he would not represent the D.C. jail in a lawsuit over its conditions.
- Schwalb also has said that he will continue to strengthen the independence of the AG’s office.
