Brian Schwalb wins Democratic nomination for D.C. attorney general

Brian Schwalb prevailed in a three-man Democratic primary race for D.C. attorney general on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Schwalb is on track to succeed Karl Racine, who served two terms as the city’s first elected attorney general and built out a 600-person law office that took on Donald Trump, Big Tech and other high-profile targets, and elevated D.C.'s profile nationally.

Schwalb had received 45% of the vote reported as of 9:40pm, according to the D.C. Board of Elections, while Bruce Spiva stood at nearly 36%. Ryan Jones had received close to 18%.

Racine had endorsed Schwalb and campaigned with him on Election Day.

What they’re saying: “Now, we will step forward to do the work that needs to be done. Because people are counting on us,” Schwalb said in a tweet. In the deeply blue city, the Democratic nomination is tantamount to victory.

Schwalb was most recently a partner at Venable, Racine’s former firm.

Flashback: The AG’s race took a turn after Spiva succeeded in booting Ward 5 Council member Kenyan McDuffie off the ballot in April, opening up the field for the three lesser known lawyers.

With little between Spiva and Schwalb — two former partners at D.C. firms and graduates of the same Harvard law class — many voters and organizations were unsure who to back.

What’s next: Schwalb told Axios on the campaign trail that he will prioritize pursuing people who target homeowners. He cited predatory and discriminatory lending practices as a top barrier for Black and brown Washingtonians to building intergenerational wealth.