Unwrap National Geographic's immersive "Beyond King Tut" exhibit
👋🏿 Hi, D.C. editor Kayla here!
I'm guessing you probably don't have plans to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the discovery of Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun's tomb.
My suggestion: Walk like an Egyptian to the National Geographic museum's new immersive exhibit: Beyond King Tut.
- I just visited with my friend, Egyptologist and archaeologist Melissa in De Nile, and highly recommend it.
What's different: Don't expect to see actual ancient artifacts. Instead, the exhibit uses replicas and high-definition projections to depict artifacts found inside Tut's tomb, along with burial practices, and to interpret the ancient Egyptians' perception of the Duat, the realm of the dead.
- This means you get a much closer look than a display case would allow, and artifacts remain back in Egypt where they belong.
Also notable: You aren’t overwhelmed by walls of text. There's a good balance of visual and audio storytelling, perfect for young explorers.
What not to miss: The burial chamber room features a massive replica of Tutankhamun's shrine. Keep your head on a swivel to catch all the details of the story being projected onto the walls around you.
- There are also many photo ops along the route. Have you ever wanted to be on the cover of National Geographic? Now’s your chance.
What I learned: Melissa pointed out that the hieroglyphs on the bottom corner of Tut's gold shrine are called a cartouche. According to her, they accurately read "tut-ankh-Amun," though the name of the god Amun is written first out of respect for the god. The boy king's name means "Living Image of Amun."
Plan your visit: The exhibit is open daily and runs through February 2023. Tickets are $12 - $20. Set aside at least an hour for the best experience.
