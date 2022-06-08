10 hours ago - News
March for Our Lives returns to D.C.
March For Our Lives is returning to the District on Saturday, amid heightened attention on gun violence after the school shooting in Uvalde.
Why it matters: The student-run rally that began after the 2018 Parkland high school shooting will hold a major event in downtown D.C. this weekend and smaller events in other cities. The program is scheduled to begin at noon at the Washington Monument.
- A pending permit with the National Park Service requests space for up to 100,000 demonstrators.
One speaker will be RuQuan Brown, a D.C. native and sophomore at Harvard College who has been an anti-gun violence activist since losing his stepfather and teammate to gun violence.
- They also include Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, and Yolanda King, granddaughter of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
- Survivors of gun violence and families of victims, including Garnell Whitfield, son of a Buffalo shooting victim, are also expected to speak.
