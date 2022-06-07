The biggest weekend of D.C. Pride 2022

We’re celebrating Pride all month, but many of D.C.’s top Pride events are happening this weekend. Rest up and hydrate, 'cause the party won’t stop (okay, it will, but not until Monday).

Friday

👟 DC Front Runners Pride Run 5K | 7pm to 8pm | Historic Congressional Cemetery Chapel | $55

Proceeds benefit LGBTQ youth organizations.

‼️ RIOT! | 9pm to 3:30am | Echostage | $45 (hurry, they’re selling fast!)

Kickoff the weekend with your favorite local and national queer performers.

Saturday

🏳️‍🌈 Pride Parade | 3pm to 7:30pm | The 1.5-mile route goes through Logan Circle and Dupont Circle.

Organizers are expecting this year’s parade to be one of the largest D.C. has seen.

There will also be a block party along the parade route that includes DJs and food trucks.

🎉 As You AreN'T | 9pm to 2am | As You Are Bar

The party’s alter ego theme gives attendees the freedom to “celebrate the you(s) in (their) head.” DJ Mim will be on the 1s and 2s.

Sunday

🌈 Capital Pride Festival | noon to 10pm | Pennsylvania Avenue NW