How to vote in the 2022 D.C. primary election

✅ Make sure your registration is up to date

Today is the final day for registered voters to change their party affiliation . D.C. voters must be registered with one of the parties (Republican, Democratic, D.C. Statehood Green, or Libertarian) to vote in the primary.

. D.C. voters must be registered with one of the parties (Republican, Democratic, D.C. Statehood Green, or Libertarian) to vote in the primary. You can register to vote online, by mail, or in person . You must have valid proof of residence, such as a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.

. You must have valid proof of residence, such as a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill. Same-day registration is allowed at early voting sites and on Election Day, June 21.

👉 Check your registration here.

📬 Mail-in ballots

The Board of Elections automatically sent mail-in ballots to all actively registered voters.

Make sure your address is correct and change it here if not.

and change it here if not. If you’ll be away during the election, you can request a ballot here and they’ll send it to an alternate address.

How it works: Your mail-in ballot should include your ballot, secrecy sleeve, prepaid return envelope, and instructions. If you’re a first-time voter who registered online or by mail, also provide a copy of your ID or other proof of residency when you mail it back.

Fill out the ballot in only blue or black ink.

You do not need to fill out every single race.

You must sign and date the voter’s oath on the back of the return envelope for your vote to count.

on the back of the return envelope for your vote to count. Do not fold your ballot to fit in the envelope or use tape to seal it.

All mail-in ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day.

You can also drop off ballots at a dropbox location. (Just be careful not to put your ballot in a COVID-19 testing box … they look alike.)

🧍 Voting in person

If you haven't received a ballot in the mail by June 16, go vote in person.

Early voting starts June 10 and runs through June 19 , from 8:30am to 7pm. You can vote at any of these voting centers.

, from 8:30am to 7pm. You can vote at any of these Voting on Election Day, June 21, runs from 7am to 8pm at these sites.

🧠 Employees and students: D.C. law requires your employer or school to allow you two paid or excused hours to vote.

Read where the candidates stand in our 2022 Voter Guide.