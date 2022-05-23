Here's how to rent a boat in D.C.

Don’t own a boat but want to get out on the water? The D.C. area has several boat rental services that loan powerboats by the hour. Two of the outfits are Airbnb-style, with reviews, special features, and boat owner information.

And if you do own a boat and are looking to make extra money, you can list it.

Based at The Wharf, they have a fleet of electric 18-foot picnic boats that fit up to eight people. Customers should bring their own drinks and snacks (no red wine allowed).

1 hour - $150 plus tax

2 hours - $300 plus tax

3 hours - $400 plus tax

Launched in 2013 in San Francisco, the company says it’s the world’s largest boat rental and water experience marketplace. There are dozens of D.C.-area listings.

Rentals start around $150 an hour with larger and luxury options starting around $350.

Many include a captain.

Launched in 2012, the company has listings around the world, including over 70 here.

Users can search based on whether or not they need a captain.

Smaller boats such as bayliners go for around $106/hour, with vessels described as luxury going for $350+/hour.

Before you set sail: All Washington-area boat drivers need a certification card.

D.C. requires a one-day, eight-hour course that's offered online and in person.

Virginia requires PWC drivers (jet skis, wave runners, etc.) and boaters driving vessels with motors powered by 10 hp or more to complete a safety course. There are online and free options.

Maryland requires anyone born on or after July 1, 1972, to complete an eight-hour safety course. The price varies but there are online and free options.

🛥 Bon voyage!