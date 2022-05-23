Here's how to rent a boat in D.C.
Don’t own a boat but want to get out on the water? The D.C. area has several boat rental services that loan powerboats by the hour. Two of the outfits are Airbnb-style, with reviews, special features, and boat owner information.
- And if you do own a boat and are looking to make extra money, you can list it.
Float DC
Based at The Wharf, they have a fleet of electric 18-foot picnic boats that fit up to eight people. Customers should bring their own drinks and snacks (no red wine allowed).
- 1 hour - $150 plus tax
- 2 hours - $300 plus tax
- 3 hours - $400 plus tax
GetMyBoat
Launched in 2013 in San Francisco, the company says it’s the world’s largest boat rental and water experience marketplace. There are dozens of D.C.-area listings.
- Rentals start around $150 an hour with larger and luxury options starting around $350.
- Many include a captain.
Boatsetter
Launched in 2012, the company has listings around the world, including over 70 here.
- Users can search based on whether or not they need a captain.
- Smaller boats such as bayliners go for around $106/hour, with vessels described as luxury going for $350+/hour.
Before you set sail: All Washington-area boat drivers need a certification card.
- D.C. requires a one-day, eight-hour course that's offered online and in person.
- Virginia requires PWC drivers (jet skis, wave runners, etc.) and boaters driving vessels with motors powered by 10 hp or more to complete a safety course. There are online and free options.
- Maryland requires anyone born on or after July 1, 1972, to complete an eight-hour safety course. The price varies but there are online and free options.
🛥 Bon voyage!
