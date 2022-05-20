May 20, 2022 - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $379k

Maxwell Millington
Photo: courtesy of Redfin

This week's roundup consists of four cool condos between $420k and just over $1 million, plus a vacation home in St. Michaels.

8204 Bozman Neavitt Rd. - $379,900

Why we love it: This cottage in the waterfront village of St. Michaels is the perfect vacation retreat or full-time residence.

  • Neighborhood: St. Michaels, Maryland
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,279 square feet
  • Listed by: Melissa Tippett at TTR Sotheby's International Realty
  • Features: Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, main-floor laundry, fenced yard, and shed.
Exterior of home at 8204 Bozman Neavitt Rd, Bozman, MD
Photo: courtesy of Melissa Tippett
Living room area at 8204 Bozman Neavitt Rd, Bozman, MD
Photo: courtesy of Melissa Tippett
Dining area at 8204 Bozman Neavitt Rd, Bozman, MD
Photo: courtesy of Melissa Tippett
1050 N. Stuart St. #411 - $425,000

Why we love it: This Arlington condo is conveniently located near Metro, bus hubs, numerous new restaurants and shops, and the Ballston mall.

  • Neighborhood: Virginia Square (Arlington)
  • Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 623 square feet
  • Listed by: Marcia Burgos Stone at Redfin
  • Features: Attached garage, fireplace, central A/C, updated stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, on-site storage unit.
Exterior of apartment building at 1050 N. Stuart St. in Arlington, VA
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
Living room area at 1050 N Stuart St in Arlington, VA
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
3912 Yuma St NW #4 - $509,000

Why we love it: This cozy upper-floor condo has an updated kitchen and an open living and dining area.

  • Neighborhood: Tenleytown 
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 673 square feet
  • Listed by: Patrick Chauvin at Compass
  • Features: Remodeled linear kitchen & combined living room, renovated bathroom, central A/C.
Exterior of home at 3912 Yuma St NW #4
Photo: courtesy of Patrick Chauvin
Living room area at home at 3912 Yuma St NW #4
Photo: courtesy of Patrick Chauvin
822 7th St. NE. #2 - $680,000

Why we love it: This upper-level condo is in the heart of a walkable neighborhood, so having a car isn't essential. But bonus if you do drive: it comes with a parking pad.

  • Neighborhood: H Street
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,093 square feet
  • Listed by: Will Hirzy at Redfin
  • Features: Assigned parking spot, in-unit washer/dryer, central A/C.
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
448 Q St. NW. #1 - $1.19 million

Why we love it: This two-level condo includes a parking space and a private outdoor oasis.

  • Neighborhood: Shaw 
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,145 square feet
  • Listed by: Trent Heminger at Compass
  • Features: Central A/C, in-unit washer/dryer, hardwood floor, stainless steel appliances.
Photo: courtesy of Trent Heminger
Photo: courtesy of Trent Heminger
Photo: courtesy of Trent Heminger
