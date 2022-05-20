Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $379k

This week's roundup consists of four cool condos between $420k and just over $1 million, plus a vacation home in St. Michaels.

Why we love it: This cottage in the waterfront village of St. Michaels is the perfect vacation retreat or full-time residence.

Neighborhood: St. Michaels, Maryland

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,279 square feet Listed by: Melissa Tippett at TTR Sotheby's International Realty

Melissa Tippett at TTR Sotheby's International Realty Features: Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, main-floor laundry, fenced yard, and shed.

Photo: courtesy of Melissa Tippett

Photo: courtesy of Melissa Tippett

Photo: courtesy of Melissa Tippett

Why we love it: This Arlington condo is conveniently located near Metro, bus hubs, numerous new restaurants and shops, and the Ballston mall.

Neighborhood: Virginia Square (Arlington)

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 623 square feet Listed by: Marcia Burgos Stone at Redfin

Marcia Burgos Stone at Redfin Features: Attached garage, fireplace, central A/C, updated stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, on-site storage unit.

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: This cozy upper-floor condo has an updated kitchen and an open living and dining area.

Neighborhood: Tenleytown

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 673 square feet Listed by: Patrick Chauvin at Compass

Patrick Chauvin at Compass Features: Remodeled linear kitchen & combined living room, renovated bathroom, central A/C.

Photo: courtesy of Patrick Chauvin

Photo: courtesy of Patrick Chauvin

Why we love it: This upper-level condo is in the heart of a walkable neighborhood, so having a car isn't essential. But bonus if you do drive: it comes with a parking pad.

Neighborhood: H Street

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,093 square feet Listed by: Will Hirzy at Redfin

Will Hirzy at Redfin Features: Assigned parking spot, in-unit washer/dryer, central A/C.

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: This two-level condo includes a parking space and a private outdoor oasis.

Neighborhood: Shaw

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,145 square feet Listed by: Trent Heminger at Compass

Trent Heminger at Compass Features: Central A/C, in-unit washer/dryer, hardwood floor, stainless steel appliances.

Photo: courtesy of Trent Heminger

Photo: courtesy of Trent Heminger