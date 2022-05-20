Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $379k
This week's roundup consists of four cool condos between $420k and just over $1 million, plus a vacation home in St. Michaels.
8204 Bozman Neavitt Rd. - $379,900
Why we love it: This cottage in the waterfront village of St. Michaels is the perfect vacation retreat or full-time residence.
- Neighborhood: St. Michaels, Maryland
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,279 square feet
- Listed by: Melissa Tippett at TTR Sotheby's International Realty
- Features: Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, main-floor laundry, fenced yard, and shed.
1050 N. Stuart St. #411 - $425,000
Why we love it: This Arlington condo is conveniently located near Metro, bus hubs, numerous new restaurants and shops, and the Ballston mall.
- Neighborhood: Virginia Square (Arlington)
- Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 623 square feet
- Listed by: Marcia Burgos Stone at Redfin
- Features: Attached garage, fireplace, central A/C, updated stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, on-site storage unit.
3912 Yuma St NW #4 - $509,000
Why we love it: This cozy upper-floor condo has an updated kitchen and an open living and dining area.
- Neighborhood: Tenleytown
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 673 square feet
- Listed by: Patrick Chauvin at Compass
- Features: Remodeled linear kitchen & combined living room, renovated bathroom, central A/C.
822 7th St. NE. #2 - $680,000
Why we love it: This upper-level condo is in the heart of a walkable neighborhood, so having a car isn't essential. But bonus if you do drive: it comes with a parking pad.
- Neighborhood: H Street
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,093 square feet
- Listed by: Will Hirzy at Redfin
- Features: Assigned parking spot, in-unit washer/dryer, central A/C.
448 Q St. NW. #1 - $1.19 million
Why we love it: This two-level condo includes a parking space and a private outdoor oasis.
- Neighborhood: Shaw
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,145 square feet
- Listed by: Trent Heminger at Compass
- Features: Central A/C, in-unit washer/dryer, hardwood floor, stainless steel appliances.
