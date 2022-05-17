5 waterfront Airbnbs driving distance from D.C.
If you're still on the hunt for summer vacation plans, consider one of these waterfront getaways within driving distance of D.C.
Delaware beachfront home
With unobstructed views of Delaware Bay, this house just north of Lewes looks made for relaxing family vacations.
- Location: Broadkill Beach
- Features: Beachfront, huge porch, grill, fire pit table
- Space: 8 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths
- Cost: $470+ per night
- Drive time from D.C.: 2.5 hours
Lakefront house with indoor pool
Nothing says luxury lake vacation like a giant house with an indoor pool.
- Location: Deep Creek, Maryland
- Features: Private dock, outdoor living space, fire pit, game room
- Space: 14 guests, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths
- Cost: $1,100+ per night
- Drive time from D.C.: 3 hours
Northern Neck waterfront estate with hammock dock
Sure the house is great, but the star of the show is the oversized hammock that hangs right above the water.
- Location: Heathsville, Virginia
- Features: Free kayak, views of the Potomac and the Chesapeake Bay, crab pots, option to rent guesthouse for $100 a night or $500 a week.
- Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths
- Cost: $350+ per night
- Drive time from D.C.: 2.5 hours
Rappahannock River cabin
This charming coastal retreat on the Middle Peninsula has a boardwalk all the way down to your own private beach.
- Location: Urbanna, Virginia
- Features: Option to rent a golf cart, kayaks, paddleboards
- Space: 3 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath
- Cost: $150+ per night
- Drive time from D.C.: 2.5 hours
Cottage on the Potomac
With its back deck, airy interior, and Potomac views, this house in St. Mary's County looks like an idyllic summer retreat.
- Location: Leonardtown, Maryland
- Features: 1940s architectural charm, fire pit, panoramic water views
- Space: 5 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath
- Cost: $285+ per night
- Drive time from D.C.: 1.5 hours
