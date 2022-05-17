5 waterfront Airbnbs driving distance from D.C.

If you're still on the hunt for summer vacation plans, consider one of these waterfront getaways within driving distance of D.C.

With unobstructed views of Delaware Bay, this house just north of Lewes looks made for relaxing family vacations.

Location: Broadkill Beach

Broadkill Beach Features: Beachfront, huge porch, grill, fire pit table

Nothing says luxury lake vacation like a giant house with an indoor pool.

Location: Deep Creek, Maryland

Deep Creek, Maryland Features: Private dock, outdoor living space, fire pit, game room

Sure the house is great, but the star of the show is the oversized hammock that hangs right above the water.

Location: Heathsville, Virginia

Heathsville, Virginia Features: Free kayak, views of the Potomac and the Chesapeake Bay, crab pots, option to rent guesthouse for $100 a night or $500 a week.

This charming coastal retreat on the Middle Peninsula has a boardwalk all the way down to your own private beach.

Location: Urbanna, Virginia

Urbanna, Virginia Features: Option to rent a golf cart, kayaks, paddleboards

With its back deck, airy interior, and Potomac views, this house in St. Mary's County looks like an idyllic summer retreat.

Location: Leonardtown, Maryland

Leonardtown, Maryland Features: 1940s architectural charm, fire pit, panoramic water views

