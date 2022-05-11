4 must-try rooftop bars in Washington, D.C.

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots while the weather is warm.

Why it matters: There's just something special about drinking on a rooftop with a warm summer breeze. Instant serotonin.

Details: A whimsical gin garden serving colorful cocktails on Capitol Hill.

Go when: You want to dress up or grab a celebratory drink.

Address: 514 8th St. SE

Lush greenery. Photo courtesy of The Betsy.

Details: A retro gamer's dream with an elevator to its rooftop with views of 14th St.

Best for: When drinking outside seems like a good idea in theory, but you may want to steal away to the air-conditioned basement bar to cool down.

Address: 1400 14th St. NW

Details: A laid-back, waterfront getaway at the Wharf with a partially covered roof deck.

Perks: Craft cocktails not speaking to you? DIY a margarita with any tequila on the menu.

Address: 960 Wharf St. SW

Cheers! Photo courtesy of Cantina Bambina.

4. Hi-Lawn

Details: An expansive, green part-bar, part-eatery, part-events space atop Union Market.

Who to go with: Come with a large group of friends and lounge on the lawn if you can't snag a picnic table.

Address: 1509 5th St. NE

Photo courtesy of the Hi-Lawn

Don't miss: If you want even more rooftop content, check out Barred in DC's comprehensive guide to all D.C. rooftops. It's also available in map form.