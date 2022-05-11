4 must-try rooftop bars in Washington, D.C.
Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots while the weather is warm.
Why it matters: There's just something special about drinking on a rooftop with a warm summer breeze. Instant serotonin.
1. The Betsy
Details: A whimsical gin garden serving colorful cocktails on Capitol Hill.
Go when: You want to dress up or grab a celebratory drink.
Address: 514 8th St. SE
2. Skybox at the Player's Club
Details: A retro gamer's dream with an elevator to its rooftop with views of 14th St.
Best for: When drinking outside seems like a good idea in theory, but you may want to steal away to the air-conditioned basement bar to cool down.
Address: 1400 14th St. NW
3. Cantina Bambina
Details: A laid-back, waterfront getaway at the Wharf with a partially covered roof deck.
Perks: Craft cocktails not speaking to you? DIY a margarita with any tequila on the menu.
Address: 960 Wharf St. SW
4. Hi-Lawn
Details: An expansive, green part-bar, part-eatery, part-events space atop Union Market.
Who to go with: Come with a large group of friends and lounge on the lawn if you can't snag a picnic table.
Address: 1509 5th St. NE
Don't miss: If you want even more rooftop content, check out Barred in DC's comprehensive guide to all D.C. rooftops. It's also available in map form.
