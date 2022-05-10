Screen Time with Symone Sanders

Former presidential adviser Symone Sanders left the White House to fulfill a childhood dream: hosting her own TV show. “Symone,” which covers politics and culture, premiered Saturday on MSNBC and can be streamed on Peacock.

Sanders, who’s engaged to D.C.’s former “night mayor” Shawn Townsend, shared her media habits with Axios as a part of our recurring Screen Time series.

📲 First tap(s) of the day: Snooze, then texts.

🗞 News: Sanders says she gets a wide variety of news sources sent to her email, including local news. “I think it’s a good barometer,” she says of local coverage. “I like to juxtapose the national tipsheets to what the front pages of the local newspapers are.”

📩 Inbox zero? “Absolutely not.”

🍎 Device of choice: Apple.

🛍 Shopping on: Rent the Runway.

🎧 Listening to: Into America and The Daily.

🔌 Tips for unplugging: Limit notifications to essential contacts only. In addition to turning off notifications, Sanders is “obsessed with the Marvel universe” and loves a good movie or reality TV show to decompress.