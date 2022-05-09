Surging mortgage rates make home buying in D.C. more expensive

Mortgage rates surpassed 5% — the highest they've been in years, according to data shared by Freddie Mac.

Why it matters: Low mortgage rates made buying in a seller's market more affordable in the pandemic.

In March 2022, median home sale values in D.C. were up 9.4% year over year, and now borrowing money is more expensive, too.

Already-fatigued buyers could be priced out of the market.

Data: Freddie Mac, Redfin. Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

State of play: A year ago, mortgage rates were at 2.97%. Late last month they were at 5.11%.

If you were to take out a $500,000 30-year mortgage loan in April 2021, your monthly principal and interest would be around $2,100, according to numbers shared by Freddie Mac.

Your monthly payment on a $500,000 30-year loan in April 2022 (at 5.11%) would be $2,718.

That's $618 more per month; $7,416 a year; and $222,480 more over the life of your loan.

What's next: Mortgage rates are expected to rise throughout the year, averaging 4.6% for 2022 and 5% for 2023, according to Freddie Mac's trend forecast.