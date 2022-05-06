Bowser mailer sent amid re-election bid cost taxpayers $130K

Mayor Muriel Bowser spent $130,000 in taxpayer money to send residents a booklet boasting about her administration in the middle of her re-election campaign, public records show.

Why it matters: Critics of the mayor blasted the PR piece — titled "Mayor Muriel Bowser's Fair Shot 84 Month Report" — when it hit mailboxes around February.

While the mailer doesn't appear to run afoul of the District's rules for mass mail by elected officials, it has "a lot of resemblance to a very lavish campaign pamphlet," said Craig Holman, an ethics expert at nonprofit watchdog Public Citizen.

He said the District should consider stricter regulations such as ones in Congress, where members must submit mailers for approval by a commission.

Details: Nearly 153,000 copies of the mailer were produced and sent out, according to invoices dated Jan. 31 that were acquired by Axios through a public records request.

$40,800 was spent on mail and postage, and it cost $89,100 to print the documents.

At 28 pages, the mailer is the longest of the six progress reports she has released in office.

The mayor's other most recent report was produced in fall 2019.

The big picture: In campaign forums against challengers Robert White and Trayon White, Bowser touts her experience running the city and pushes back against questions that she is overconfident in wanting a third term.

The 84 month report claims "Mayor Bowser is throwing every resource at the rise in violent crime," talks up a "renaissance of D.C.'s public schools," and says family homelessness is down 73%.

Our thought bubble: The mayor's office delivered the two pages of invoices six weeks late, and nearly 2.5 months after Axios filed its public records request.