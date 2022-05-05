Metro shortens Yellow, Green Line wait times

Metro expects to have its 7000-series cars back in service by the end of the summer, which should make many more commutes and trips more manageable.

What's happening: In the meantime, the agency is expanding on a short-term fix for travelers on the Green and Yellow lines by shortening wait times from 20 to 15 minutes.

At stations where you can pick up both lines, wait times will be cut to seven or eight minutes.

Why it matters: Riders continue to be exasperated by longer-than-normal wait times, which have been an issue since the October derailment spurred an investigation into the 7000-series cars.

Zoom out: The changes are possible because Metro has been repairing older 2000-, 3000- and 6000-series trains and putting them back into service.

The 6000-series cars had been offline since November 2020, due to detachment issues. But 100 cars are now in working order, Metro tells Axios.

The 2000- and 3000-series trains — put into operation close to 40 years ago — are the system’s oldest cars in service.

The big picture: Metro is desperate to bring riders back and is trying to woo them with changes such as a $2 late-night and weekend fare.

Ridership has increased over the last few months. Weekdays this April averaged about 230,000 trips, more than double the number in April 2021.

Our thought bubble: A 15-minute wait is still a long time. But, we’ve found that riding Metro is still pretty quick and effective if you’re only using one line. Transferring between different lines is another story.