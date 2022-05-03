7 can't-miss events in D.C. in 2022

Festival season is in full swing and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.

Here are seven top events happening in D.C. starting this spring.

What: There's plenty to choose from in this month-long series of events highlighting the District's international community, but the Around the World Embassy Tour — one day in which some 30 embassies open their doors to the public — is always a fan favorite.

Details: Embassy tour day is Saturday, May 7, 9am to 4:30pm. The Passport DC festivities run May 1-31 at various locations.

C0st: Most events are free.

What: The crown jewel of Black Change Weekend, Broccoli City Festival is an innovative experience where music, art, and social impact intersect. Wale, Ari Lennox, and 21 Savage get top billing this year.

Details: May 7-8 at RFK Festival Grounds.

C0st: $110-$500; buy tickets here.

2018 Broccoli City Festival. Photo: Brian Stukes/Getty Images

What: D.C.’s version of Comic Con is a three-day event where 70,000+ fans gather to celebrate their favorite comics, movies, TV, games, and more.

Details: June 3-5 at Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

C0st: Tickets start at $15; buy them here.

Awesome Con D.C. Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

What: Hosted by the Library of Congress, the book festival is an annual celebration where literary fans get to meet some of their favorite best-selling authors during panels, book signings, and more.

Details: The festival typically falls on Labor Day Weekend at Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Check here for updates on this year's event.

C0st: Free.

Photo: Megan Buerger/The Washington Post via Getty Images

What: This Northeast D.C. block party features local art and live music, but is best known for beer tents and the dozens of local eateries that participate.

Details: The street fest typically happens in mid-September; 2022 details will be posted here.

C0st: Free.

What: The District’s largest festival dedicated to craft beer, Snallygaster features hundreds of craft beers along with food trucks, live music, and games.

This is a family-friendly event, held in the fall.

Details: Check back here for the scoop on 2022 or get updates by email here.

C0st: Ticket information will be available here.

What: Boat owners deck out their vessels with elaborate light displays — sometimes with themes inspired by current events — and then sail between Old Town and The Wharf in D.C.

Details: December 3; watch the parade from Alexandria or the District.

C0st: Free.