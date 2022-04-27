From daycare to donuts: Inflation's local impact

Some of Washington’s favorite pastimes, from socializing at restaurants to going to the gym, are being impacted by the highest inflation in decades. Unfortunately, it looks like high prices are here to stay.

Why it matters: Right as more offices open, warm-weather activities are upon us, and people are stacking their calendars, life is getting more expensive.

By the numbers: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ most recent report shows that prices around the region were up 7.3% over the last year, which is staggering, albeit lower than the national increase of 8.5%.

Local food prices increased by 7.2%.

Fuel costs (for both homes and vehicles) have increased by 27.8%.

All other categories (which include medical costs, new and used cars, hotels, and pretty much everything other than food and fuel) increased 6%.

What’s happening: Here’s a sample of the sticker shock that’s hitting Washingtonians.

Sweetgreen: Paige’s build-your-own salad order with blackened chicken cost her $10.95 last fall, and this week the same order at the same location was $11.95.

Rose Bakery: A passion fruit donut at the downtown hotspot was $4.25 back in February, according to its website, and is $4.75 now. The bakery has been upfront with its customers about price increases due to more expensive ingredients.

Bambini: The popular Spanish immersion D.C.-based daycare raised tuition from $2,700 a month in 2021, according to its website, to $2,800 a month in 2022 for infants.

VIDA Fitness: An unlimited membership at the gyms went from $179 a month in August 2021, according to its website, to $189 a month now.

Swing's Coffee: The local coffee roaster’s 12oz bag of Espresso 90 went from $13 in June, according to its website, to $14 now.