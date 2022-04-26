Full picture of Van Ness sniper damage slowly emerges
Investigators are still assessing the damage from the 200 bullets fired Friday by the Van Ness sniper, while two shooting victims are still in critical condition.
The latest: Four long guns and two handguns found in the shooter’s apartment were displayed at a Monday press conference.
- Over 800 unused rounds were also found in the apartment, in addition to three more guns and thousands of rounds of ammo discovered at a Fairfax apartment.
What they’re saying: D.C. police chief Robert Contee said that surveillance footage shows the suspect entering the AVA Van Ness apartment building with a suitcase around midnight the day before the Friday shooting that injured four.
- A 54-year-old retired city police officer who worked at Edmund Burke school remains in the hospital, as does a woman who was struck with a bullet while in a vehicle.
- “They are not out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination,” Contee said.
Details: As police closed in on the shooter’s fifth-floor unit, Contee said he killed himself inside his bathroom, which he had turned into a “command center,” with a laptop, phone, and firearm. Police believe the shooter installed a security camera outside of his unit to monitor approaching officers.
- The shooter had moved into a Fairfax apartment in Feb. 2021, then rented the Van Ness unit this January, Contee said.
- Conte added that police have not yet been able to determine a motive.
But a fuller picture of the damage from the attack is beginning to emerge. Contee said bullets from the shooter's rifle could go “thousands of yards.”
- Two vehicles — including one belonging to a nearby embassy — were hit, in addition to two properties beyond Burke.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..