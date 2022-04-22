D.C. mayor candidate Trayon White survives challenge to eligibility

Council member Trayon White narrowly survived what would have been a death knell to his mayoral candidacy, after the D.C. Board of Elections rejected a rival candidate's claim that he did not turn in enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.

Why it matters: The mayoral race remains a contest between three top candidates: Mayor Bowser and council members Trayon White and Robert White (no relation).

It's a blow to Robert White, who had lodged the challenge against his opponent's signatures and wanted to have a head-to-head race against Bowser.

Driving the news: The three-member elections board decided that Trayon White turned in 138 signatures above the 2,000 minimum required to qualify for the ballot. That's after officials had thrown out more than half of the signatures collected by White's campaign.

Hundreds of the signatures were invalid because the signer wasn't registered to vote at the address listed on the petition at the time they signed. Hundreds more were found invalid because the signer wasn't a registered voter, among other irregularities.

At the board hearing, Robert White's wife and attorney, Christy White, claimed some signatures even appeared photoshopped. Trayon White said the allegations amounted to a "witch hunt."

Aristotle Theresa, an attorney for Trayon White, urged the board to not disqualify signatures with some address issues, arguing they were likely due to residents in poorer Ward 8 dealing with more housing instability than other parts of the city.

Between the lines: Trayon and Robert White were once progressive allies on the council. Both were elected with the endorsement of Attorney General Karl Racine.