Angela Lauria, 49, used to bring her kids to the Silver Spring Ice Rink each week, and they often stopped at the farmers market where a busker named Emma was a regular.One day in 2017 while the kids were in a lesson, Angela popped into Starbucks. There was Emma.

“Hey, do you want to come to my castle?” Angela blurted out.

Context: Yep, Angela lives in a castle. A 16,000-square-foot chateau-style manse, perched over the Potomac in McLean. She works in the publishing industry, and often hosts writer’s retreats at her home.

More context: Emma, who’s 33, hails from New Zealand, where, she says, “everything’s lived with love. Everything’s about community and connection.”

So Emma was a yes when Angela asked if she’d come by and perform at her events.

“I sort of approached this as, okay, I don’t know you, but…we have souls. Let’s talk,” Emma says.

Five years later, they’ve become more than work friends—both say that they knew almost instantly they were each other’s “person.”

Their bestie advice: Embrace your weirdness, Angela says. And believe in best intentions, Emma says. “Your people will find you.”

Each week we're trying to bring you stories of D.C. besties. Do you and yours want to share how you got close? Email [email protected].