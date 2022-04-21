38 mins ago - Things to Do

Your Washington Weekend | April 22-24

Chelsea Cirruzzo
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Our two weeks of spring weather are here, so enjoy it before D.C. gets unbearably hot.

🎶 Friday, April 22: Head outside in Takoma and listen to music at Rhizome DC where Jeffrey Alexander and the Heavy Lidders will be performing their cosmic jams. Generation Gap, a band made up of two Wilson High School students and two Wilson teachers, will also perform.

🪴 Saturday, April 23: The Anacostia Community Museum will be holding a virtual and in-person educational workshop on gardening in small spaces, inspired by their latest exhibit on Barry Farm-Hillsdale. This is one of a six-part series.

🍃 The National Cannabis Festival returns to the RFK Festival Grounds, headlined by Wiz Khalifa.

🎨 Sunday, April 24: Join ArtJamz to capture cherry blossom season forever. This two-hour guided art class at Union Market will walk you through a painting of the cherry blossoms at the U.S. Capitol. Food and drink will be provided by The District Fishwife.

