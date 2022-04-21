D.C. to announce latest homelessness numbers
Mayor Muriel Bowser today will announce the latest figures on the number of people experiencing homelessness in the District.
Why it matters: The numbers, which come from the point-in-time count, an annual count of people sleeping on the streets on a single cold night in January, help inform homelessness policy.
Between the lines: The Bowser administration has made ending homelessness a priority, but the pandemic has derailed some of those plans.
- While the city has made significant progress in reducing family homelessness since Bowser took office, ending individual homelessness has lagged.
Flashback: Last year’s count showed an overall 19.9% decline in homelessness, driven largely by the decrease in homelessness among families.
- Still, significant disparities persist: 86% of people experiencing homelessness are Black and the median age is 52.
- The Community Partnership for the Prevention of Homelessness, which administers the count, attributed some of these declines last year to federal pandemic-related action.
What’s next: The mayor’s fiscal 2023 budget would invest $31 million to add 500 permanent housing units for individuals, 260 units for families, and 10 units for youth.
