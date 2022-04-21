D.C. to announce latest homelessness numbers

Mayor Muriel Bowser today will announce the latest figures on the number of people experiencing homelessness in the District.

Why it matters: The numbers, which come from the point-in-time count, an annual count of people sleeping on the streets on a single cold night in January, help inform homelessness policy.

Between the lines: The Bowser administration has made ending homelessness a priority, but the pandemic has derailed some of those plans.

While the city has made significant progress in reducing family homelessness since Bowser took office, ending individual homelessness has lagged.

Flashback: Last year’s count showed an overall 19.9% decline in homelessness, driven largely by the decrease in homelessness among families.

Still, significant disparities persist: 86% of people experiencing homelessness are Black and the median age is 52.

The Community Partnership for the Prevention of Homelessness, which administers the count, attributed some of these declines last year to federal pandemic-related action.

What’s next: The mayor’s fiscal 2023 budget would invest $31 million to add 500 permanent housing units for individuals, 260 units for families, and 10 units for youth.