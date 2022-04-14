Howard University moves classes online amid COVID-19 rise

Howard University will move its final days of class online amid a rise in COVID-19 cases on campus.

Why it matters: Howard University is the latest school in the D.C. area to react to a rise in cases as the BA.2 variant, a more transmissible subvariant of Omicron, becomes the most dominant variant in the region.

American University, Johns Hopkins University and Georgetown University have all reinstated their mask mandates in recent weeks.

Details: According to an email sent to students Wednesday, the school’s COVID-19 positivity rate has risen from 2% to 5% in the last week, corresponding with an increase in the number of students in quarantine.

Undergraduate classes will be held online starting Thursday through April 22. Masks are also required on-campus.

By the numbers: D.C. has seen a steady uptick in its weekly COVID-19 case rate since the start of March. The BA.2 variant makes up more than 70% of sequenced cases.

According to DC Health, D.C. is now experiencing “medium” community transmission levels for the first time since the holiday Omicron surge subsided in February.

As of the week of April 3, D.C.’s COVID-19 weekly case rate of 204.2 cases per 100,000 residents. The weekly case rate the first week of March was 51 cases per 100,000 residents.

Yes, but: The weekly rate of new hospital admissions, which often lag behind the initial surge of cases, has not budged from 0 since the week of March 20.