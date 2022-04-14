Howard University moves classes online amid COVID-19 rise
Howard University will move its final days of class online amid a rise in COVID-19 cases on campus.
Why it matters: Howard University is the latest school in the D.C. area to react to a rise in cases as the BA.2 variant, a more transmissible subvariant of Omicron, becomes the most dominant variant in the region.
- American University, Johns Hopkins University and Georgetown University have all reinstated their mask mandates in recent weeks.
Details: According to an email sent to students Wednesday, the school’s COVID-19 positivity rate has risen from 2% to 5% in the last week, corresponding with an increase in the number of students in quarantine.
- Undergraduate classes will be held online starting Thursday through April 22. Masks are also required on-campus.
By the numbers: D.C. has seen a steady uptick in its weekly COVID-19 case rate since the start of March. The BA.2 variant makes up more than 70% of sequenced cases.
- According to DC Health, D.C. is now experiencing “medium” community transmission levels for the first time since the holiday Omicron surge subsided in February.
- As of the week of April 3, D.C.’s COVID-19 weekly case rate of 204.2 cases per 100,000 residents. The weekly case rate the first week of March was 51 cases per 100,000 residents.
Yes, but: The weekly rate of new hospital admissions, which often lag behind the initial surge of cases, has not budged from 0 since the week of March 20.
