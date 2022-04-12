Coming soon to D.C.: New fast casual Bindaas concept

The original Bindaas restaurants are getting a new sister concept focused on carryout.

Driving the news: Bindaas Bowls & Rolls will open soon at 415 7th Street NW in Penn Quarter.

Customers will be able to try some of their favorite sauces with a variety of grains and proteins.

Details: The menu includes classic bowls such as salmon moilee, lamb vindaloo, chicken tikka masala, and paneer korma, and build your own bowls. The menu also includes kathi rolls (wraps) and paos (burgers) with similar flavors.

Knightsbridge Restaurant Group owner Ashok Bajaj says the concept was in part born from changed dining habits during the pandemic.

“This is another way of us introducing Indian cuisine to the wider market,” he says.