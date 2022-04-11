D.C.'s top employers are slowly returning to the office

The District’s top employers have varying return-to-office policies, and many are embracing hybrid models.

Why it matters: Short of a radical rethinking of the region’s central business districts, the post-COVID revitalization of those areas largely hinges on the return of office workers who used to spend time dining and shopping at nearby businesses.

What’s happening: We reached out to over a dozen local companies about their work policies.

Amazon directors determine how often their corporate teams come into the office. Most local Verizon employees (outside of technicians and retail teams) are on hybrid models and work with higher-ups to set their in-office schedules.

PriceWaterhouseCoopers gives employees the option to choose remote, hybrid, or in-person schedules. The Center for American Progress says it's trying out different hybrid models before settling on a new plan. Deloitte is also on a hybrid model, with time spent in-person dependent on an employee’s role and preference.

Other companies have more defined guidelines.

The Washington Post has all employees back in the office for at least three days a week.

Holland & Knight’s lawyers, advisers, paralegals, and legal support personnel are spending about 50% of their time working in the office.

World Bank staff are hybrid, and are “expected to spend 2 to 4 days each week working in the office,” according to a memo obtained by Axios, but “staff may opt-out at their discretion and remain on home-based work through the July 4 holiday.”

While Capital One is still remote, the McLean office is open to those who want to go in. Likewise for the majority of roles at Fannie Mae.

By the numbers: DowntownDC BID’s latest report says downtown’s economy is improving but still has a long way to go.

While the report noted an increase in workers coming to the office, the downtown office vacancy rate reached a record high this February.

Between the lines: There’s still a big disconnect between the brass and the rank and file.

While the majority of executives want their offices buzzing again, most staff do not, Axios’ Erica Pandey writes.