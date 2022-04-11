Where to get COVID tested in D.C.

There has been a slight uptick of COVID-19 cases in the District as the BA.2 subvariant, which is believed to be more transmissible than the original Omicron, becomes D.C.’s most dominant strain. So, it’s time to get tested if you’ve been exposed.

Why it matters: While the initial wave of Omicron subsided in February, cases started ticking back up again in mid-March.

COVID-19 cases rose from a weekly case rate of 51 cases per 100,000 residents in the first week of March to 110.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the last week of March, per DC Health’s key metrics.

Here’s where to go for a free test:

COVID centers are available in all 8 wards where you can pick up a PCR, a rapid test, masks, and get vaccinated.

Libraries and rec centers all across the District offer take-home PCRs and rapid tests.

All public testing locations are posted daily here.

And here are all public testing locations in map form.

Know before you go: If you want to know how many rapid tests are available at these sites, check out this map which records inventory in real-time.