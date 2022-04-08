How did you meet your D.C. bestie?

👋🏻 Hey, it’s Chelsea.

Over the past two years, many of my relationships have wilted as my friends moved away or Zoom fatigue drifted us apart. It’s made me think a lot lately about how to nurture my friendships.

Why it matters: Making friends as an adult is hard. And the past couple of years have made it harder.

Nearly half of Americans reported having lost touch with at least a few friends during the first year of the pandemic, according to the Survey Center on American Life from June 2021.

Yes, but: Some workplaces are reopening, recreational sports leagues have returned, and more people are re-emerging into warmer weather and sunnier days.

And people want to make friends. Last September, a couple of hundred people turned out to a Georgetown meet-up by DMV Besties, a community of adult friendship-seekers born largely out of TikTok.

My D.C. bestie: I, too, sparked a pandemic friendship: my friend Kam Burns.

We had been orbiting each other’s social circles for a few years since we both work in media — except he worked in New York.

But when he landed a job in D.C. in early 2021, I reached out over Twitter and our friendship blossomed.

Chelsea and Kam. Photo: Chelsea Cirruzzo/Axios

How we bonded: One of our early in-person meet-ups was at the National Arboretum during peak bloom. I’d gotten my second Moderna shot that morning and, to celebrate, we picnicked in the cherry blossom grove.

Since Kam was a newcomer to D.C., I became his tour guide.

We’ve eaten our way through the stalls of Union Market on Friday nights, saw Harry Styles in concert, and walked the gardens at Hillwood Estate.

How it worked: It can be hard to maintain friendships in a town where people have 1,201 things to do at all times, but Kam says consistently showing up — like going to a pottery class or instrument lesson — helps you click with the people you see.

“You just have to be proactive about making plans. Everyone kind of expects the other person to do it. And the reason I think we've been successful friends is we're both planners,” he says.

Now, I want to hear from you:

How did you meet your D.C. bestie? And what advice do you have for people wanting to make new friends?

As we head into summer, I'll highlight the unique ways you and your bestie connected in hopes of inspiring others.

✉️ Email me at [email protected]