D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tests positive for COVID

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Thursday morning she tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing "mild cold-like/allergy-like symptoms."

Why it matters: A mini COVID wave hitting some of the top names in the nation's capital is catching attention this week, as White House officials and members of Congress have tested positive after social gatherings like the Gridiron dinner.

What she's saying: "Friends - Yesterday, I tested positive for COVID," Bowser tweeted. "After experiencing allergy symptoms this week, I took an at-home test yesterday and a PCR test confirmed the positive result."

Bowser added she is isolating and working from home.

