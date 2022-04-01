Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Inside a warehouse just off of Brentwood Road NE, the regency period reigns.

Driving the news: A Bridgerton “experience” pop-up is in D.C. through May, and local fans of the Netflix show turned out for Wednesday's opening night dressed for the set — literally — in flowing floral gowns, puffy sleeves, and white gloves.

“People understand it’s about taking photos,” Maryland resident Jasmine Williams says.

This is what they wore:

Tara Bloch and Katie Pettigrew

Katie Pettigrew (left) and Tara Bloch. Photo: Chelsea Cirruzzo/Axios

A D.C. preschool teacher, Bloch designed gowns for herself and her sister, Pettigrew, who came from Pittsburgh for the event. Bloch says she loves making costumes with her sewing machine. "They're fun and different."

Shi-Queeta-Lee

Photo: Chelsea Cirruzzo/Axios

During the pandemic, when this D.C.-based drag queen couldn't perform, she started flipping old houses, making outfits out of old curtains and upholstery, and selling the houses in drag. Her dress was one of her own creations.

Capri Bloomingdale

Photo: Chelsea Cirruzzo/Axios

Bloomingdale, a D.C. performer who works for Shi-Queeta-Lee, designed her own gown, starting it on Monday and finishing it ahead of the ball. She was later named the "Diamond of the Evening" at the ball and showered with silver confetti.

Lakayla Bonaparte

Photo: Chelsea Cirruzzo/Axios

Bonaparte traveled from Richmond for the event, saying she found the fantastical element of a glitzy ball meaningful during the pandemic. Her dress is from Selkie.

Monique Burke

Photo: Chelsea Cirruzzo/Axios

The Baltimore-based pediatrician designed and made her own gown. "I like to craft to relax," she says. "It's good mindfulness."

Brittany Rae Reese and Joslyn Reese

Brittany Rae (left) and Joslyn Reese. Photo: Chelsea Cirruzzo/Axios

The sisters were there to celebrate Brittany Rae's 35th birthday. While Brittany Rae, wearing a custom gown, lives in Maryland, her sister Joslyn flew in from Colorado to be with her.

Frances Maher and Alex Rodríguez

Photo: Chelsea Cirruzzo/Axios

Local resident Maher called her dress that she got from Shein a "modern take on the regal look."

Nikki Tomlin and Nick Tomlin

Photo: Chelsea Cirruzzo/Axios

The pair, waiting to take a posed portrait together, said they got their fits from Amazon.

Jasmine Williams, Denesha Langley, and Eraline Sabino

From left: Langley, Williams, and Sabino. Photo: Chelsea Cirruzzo/Axios

Williams, Langley, and Sabino came from northern Virginia and Maryland to dress up in floral dresses (from a combination of Shein, Amazon, and Marshall's) together.