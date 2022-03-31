5 fetuses found in D.C. home after indictment in clinic blockade

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Five fetuses were removed on Wednesday from a Washington, D.C. home reportedly tied to a woman indicted for obstructing access to an abortion clinic with eight others.

Driving the news: Police raided the home on a quiet block of Capitol Hill row houses after a tip about bio-hazardous material in a basement. The fetuses were collected by the D.C. Medical Examiner on 6th Street SE, police say.

Lauren Handy, the founder of an anti-abortion rights group who is among the nine indicted, was staying at the home where the fetuses were found, WUSA9 and the Washington Post reported.

D.C. police are investigating the fetuses, while federal law enforcement are leading the separate case against the nine defendants.

Details: Federal prosecutors allege Handy and eight others worked together in 2020 to “injure, oppress, threaten, and intimidate patients and employees” at a clinic in the District.

On Oct. 22, 2020, the defendants — most of whom traveled from Massachusetts, New York, and other places — forced entry into the clinic, tripping a nurse and spraining her ankle, prosecutors say.

They blocked doors using their bodies and with the help of furniture, chains and ropes, according to the indictment.

Jonathan Darnel, 40, of Arlington, Virginia then live-streamed the blockade on Facebook, according to prosecutors.

Handy and Darnel could not be reached for comment.

The FBI is investigating the case. Defendants each face up to 11 years of prison time and a fine of up to $350,000.