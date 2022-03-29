Top D.C. bartenders team up for cherry blossom pop up

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

While the cold stole our peak bloom joy, a new pop-up at the Riggs hotel’s Silver Lyan featuring two top bartenders promises to put a tasty cap on cherry blossom season.

Silver Lyan owner Ryan Chetiyawardana and Masa Urushido, who owns the award-winning New York City bar Katana Kitten, are teaming up for a cherry blossom inspired pop-up, happening this weekend only.

Details: The special menu includes six different drinks and food items, too. The pop-up starts at 5pm and runs from March 31 through April 2. Walk-ins are welcome.