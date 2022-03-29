37 mins ago - Food and Drink

Top D.C. bartenders team up for cherry blossom pop up

Paige Hopkins
Ryan Chetiyawardana (left) and Masa Urushido.
Photo courtesy of Silver Lyan

While the cold stole our peak bloom joy, a new pop-up at the Riggs hotel’s Silver Lyan featuring two top bartenders promises to put a tasty cap on cherry blossom season.

Silver Lyan owner Ryan Chetiyawardana and Masa Urushido, who owns the award-winning New York City bar Katana Kitten, are teaming up for a cherry blossom inspired pop-up, happening this weekend only.

Details: The special menu includes six different drinks and food items, too. The pop-up starts at 5pm and runs from March 31 through April 2. Walk-ins are welcome.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more