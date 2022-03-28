1 hour ago - Real Estate

What $300k gets you in D.C. real estate

Maxwell Millington
Apartment in Washington, D.C.
Photo courtesy of Philip C. DiRuggiero

The median home sales price in D.C. was $645,000 in January, so Axios wanted to see how much house you can get below that price point.

Heads up: You can buy in DC for $300K, but you’ll get more for your money looking beyond the District’s boundaries.

Here’s a comparison of three homes around the metro area that recently sold for around $300K.

5885 Colorado Ave. NW., Apt. 201 — $300,000

Brightwood; 1 bedroom, 1 bath; 602 square feet

  • Features: 10’ ceilings, bamboo wood flooring, black stone countertops, walk-in bedroom closet, stacked washer/dryer in unit, parking garage.
  • Asking price: $295,000
  • Sold for: $300,000
  • Listing agent: Philip C. DiRuggiero
Exterior of apartment in Washington, D.C.
Photo courtesy of Philip C. DiRuggiero
Kitchen in Washington, D.C. apartment
Photo courtesy of Philip C. DiRuggiero
4390 Lorcom Ln. Apt. 704 — $305,000

North Arlington; 2 bedrooms, 2 bath; 1,021 square feet

  • Features: Renovated kitchen and bathrooms, new hardwood floors, upgraded appliances.
  • Asking price: $319,900
  • Sold for: $305,000
  • Listing agent: Greylin L Thomas Jr.
Living room
Photo courtesy of Greylin L Thomas Jr.
Outside of apartment building
Photo courtesy of Greylin L Thomas Jr.
5031 36th Pl. — $300,000

Hyattsville; 2 bedrooms, 1 bath; 900 square feet

  • Features: Fully furnished basement, central A/C, upgraded kitchen.
  • Asking price: $319,900
  • Sold for: $300,000
  • Listing agent: Wemmy D. Collins
