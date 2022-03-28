What $300k gets you in D.C. real estate
The median home sales price in D.C. was $645,000 in January, so Axios wanted to see how much house you can get below that price point.
Heads up: You can buy in DC for $300K, but you’ll get more for your money looking beyond the District’s boundaries.
Here’s a comparison of three homes around the metro area that recently sold for around $300K.
5885 Colorado Ave. NW., Apt. 201 — $300,000
Brightwood; 1 bedroom, 1 bath; 602 square feet
- Features: 10’ ceilings, bamboo wood flooring, black stone countertops, walk-in bedroom closet, stacked washer/dryer in unit, parking garage.
- Asking price: $295,000
- Sold for: $300,000
- Listing agent: Philip C. DiRuggiero
4390 Lorcom Ln. Apt. 704 — $305,000
North Arlington; 2 bedrooms, 2 bath; 1,021 square feet
- Features: Renovated kitchen and bathrooms, new hardwood floors, upgraded appliances.
- Asking price: $319,900
- Sold for: $305,000
- Listing agent: Greylin L Thomas Jr.
5031 36th Pl. — $300,000
Hyattsville; 2 bedrooms, 1 bath; 900 square feet
- Features: Fully furnished basement, central A/C, upgraded kitchen.
- Asking price: $319,900
- Sold for: $300,000
- Listing agent: Wemmy D. Collins
