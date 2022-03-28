What $300k gets you in D.C. real estate

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The median home sales price in D.C. was $645,000 in January, so Axios wanted to see how much house you can get below that price point.

Heads up: You can buy in DC for $300K, but you’ll get more for your money looking beyond the District’s boundaries.

Here’s a comparison of three homes around the metro area that recently sold for around $300K.

Brightwood; 1 bedroom, 1 bath; 602 square feet

Features: 10’ ceilings, bamboo wood flooring, black stone countertops, walk-in bedroom closet, stacked washer/dryer in unit, parking garage.

Features: 10' ceilings, bamboo wood flooring, black stone countertops, walk-in bedroom closet, stacked washer/dryer in unit, parking garage.

$295,000 Sold for: $300,000

$300,000 Listing agent: Philip C. DiRuggiero

Photo courtesy of Philip C. DiRuggiero

North Arlington; 2 bedrooms, 2 bath; 1,021 square feet

Features: Renovated kitchen and bathrooms, new hardwood floors, upgraded appliances.

Features: Renovated kitchen and bathrooms, new hardwood floors, upgraded appliances.

$319,900 Sold for: $305,000

$305,000 Listing agent: Greylin L Thomas Jr.

Photo courtesy of Greylin L Thomas Jr.

Hyattsville; 2 bedrooms, 1 bath; 900 square feet