Town Talker: The District's next big tax debate

Mayor Muriel Bowser has named her appointees to a once-in-a-decade commission reviewing the tax code, setting up the next great debate over tax rates at a time when the city is flush with cash.

Why it matters: The sticking points this year will likely involve whether the District’s richest residents should pay more and if business tax breaks are necessary for a pandemic recovery.

The D.C. Tax Revision Commission has convened three times in the past, and it prepares a report for city leaders with lengthy recommendations.

Historically, progressives have slammed the panel as reluctant to raising taxes.

Driving the news: Council chair Phil Mendelson says he was blindsided by the mayor's picks on Monday, after he reached out over a month ago.

"I was completely taken off guard, and actually a bit angry, because once again, there was an opportunity to collaborate, and the mayor refused," says Mendelson, who gets to pick five other appointees.

Details: The mayor appointed:

Former Mayor Anthony Williams, who chaired the previous commission and now runs the Federal City Council, a top business group.

David Catania, a former fiscally conservative council member who in 2018 co-founded a lobbying shop.

Carolyn Rudd, chair of the D.C. Chamber of Commerce board.

Jodie McLean, CEO of EDENS, the developer of Union Market.

James Hudson, who served on the 1998 tax commission.

The big picture: Some on the left are already venting frustration over the outsized influence of the business lobby on the panel.

What they’re saying: “I have great respect for each of these appointees as individuals, but this is like putting together a commission on energy in the 21st century and appointing only members from the oil & gas industries,” tweeted independent council member Elissa Silverman.

Between the lines: Some critics question if three of the mayor’s five appointees qualify as tax experts, as required by statute.

Williams, Catania, and Hudson were nominated as tax experts, said mayoral spokesperson LaToya Foster. McLean represents the business sector and Rudd is a community representative, in line with the commission's requirements, Foster said.

For progressives, Catania is already a target of criticism, given his conservative fiscal stances as a 17-year lawmaker.

Ed Lazere, the former head of the left-leaning D.C. Fiscal Policy Institute who served on the tax commission in 2013, says Catania ushered through a tax break for tech companies in 2001 that was “a complete waste of money.”

The D.C. Council cut the subsidy in 2019, a year after D.C.'s independent chief financial officer found the tax break was costing the city $40 million a year in uncollected revenue.

Catania did not return an email seeking comment.

What’s next: Mendelson says he wants the commission to be "a little more creative" finding additional revenues for the city.

The last commission was "a little too timid," he says. "We're much more sensitive today than we were ten years ago to issues of equity."

