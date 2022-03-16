D.C. budget expected to see increase in police funding

Mayor Muriel Bowser is scheduled to unveil her budget to D.C. Council members Wednesday morning. The spending plan is widely expected to cover the cost of hiring new police officers amid a crime surge and could offer a roadmap for a pandemic recovery.

Why it matters: Some lawmakers have pushed back against the mayor's proposal to expand the police force, and other details of her budget — from health services to schools funding — are likely to be hotly debated in the weeks ahead.

What they're saying: "I believe the mayor is going to submit with her budget funding to increase the number of police officers, and I support that," said Council Chair Phil Mendelson at an advisory neighborhood commission meeting in Ward 7 on Tuesday night.

"That doesn't mean I agree with the mayor that it should be 4,000" officers, he added, referring to a number Bowser has talked about recently. He said the force is currently at about 3,600 officers.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.