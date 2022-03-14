D.C. and New York City seek suspect in linked shootings of homeless

Police in the nation's capital and New York City stepped up their pursuit Monday of a suspect linked to killing two homeless people and wounding three others in both cities.

Driving the news: D.C. police released new video of the wanted suspect, seen walking in the District on New York Avenue NE in the early morning hours of March 9.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams will hold a joint press conference in Washington Monday night.

"Our communities in DC and New York City are heartbroken and disturbed by these heinous crimes in which an individual has been targeting some of our most vulnerable residents," the two Democrats said in a statement Sunday night.

What's happening: Three men experiencing homelessness sleeping in the street were shot in D.C. between March 3 and 9, according to the District. One died from his injuries.

This past weekend, two more men were shot in New York City and one died.

Ballistics analysis shows the same firearm was used in the shootings, a D.C. official told Axios.

"MPD members in the Fifth District are engaging individuals experiencing homelessness in the area of New York Avenue, NE," the Metropolitan Police Department tweeted. "They are focused on passing out the suspect sought flier and reminding them to be vigilant at all times."

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.