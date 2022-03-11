Mayor Bowser holds fundraising advantage in third-term bid

Mayor Muriel Bowser has fundraised three times as much as her top rival in her bid for a third term, raising a projected $787,200 in under six weeks, according to an Axios analysis of new campaign finance reports.

Why it matters: Mayoral hopefuls and dozens of candidates running for office in the District filed their campaign finance reports due late last night. The numbers show where candidates stand 102 days until primary day.

Driving the news: Like most other candidates this year, Bowser is using public financing, which matches small-dollar contributions from city residents with five times the amount in taxpayer funds. Axios calculated the cash-on-hand totals after tallying the expected public match and subtracting expenses reported in filings.

Bowser would have $3.41 million cash on hand, after public funds.

White raised $386,205 this cycle and would have about $1.06 million cash on hand. The campaign finance report of a third rival who has raised little so far, Ward 8 council member Trayon White, was not yet online.

In the attorney general’s race, Ward 5 council member Kenyan McDuffie's campaign said it surpassed $1 million raised.

Reports for his opponents were not available.

Lawyer and candidate Brian Schwalb earned a coveted endorsement yesterday from Karl Racine, the Washington Post reported. Racine, the city’s first elected attorney general, is not seeking a third term.

🗳 Of note: All registered voters will be sent a mail-in ballot starting May 16, according to the D.C. Board of Elections. Drop-off boxes open up May 27.