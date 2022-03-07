Hirshhorn announces new Kusama exhibition opening date

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Hirshhorn Museum will open the much-anticipated “One with Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection” on April 1, running through Nov. 27.

COVID delays pushed the opening back two years from the original date in April 2020.

Details: The exhibition includes two Infinity Mirror rooms where visitors will fully immerse themselves inside Kusama’s breakthrough work, “Phalli’s Field (1965)” and one of her most recent, “My Heart is Dancing into the Universe (2018).”

Chelsea and Paige got an early preview of the exhibition and were enamored by the rooms.

How to see it: The exhibit will require all visitors over 12 to have a timed pass to enter.

Visitors can get free, same-day timed passes at the outdoor plaza every day the museum is open starting at 9:30 am. Hirshhorn Insider members can book timed visits in advance.

Flashback: In 2017, the wildly popular “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors” attracted nearly 160,000 visitors to the Hirshhorn.

Paige, a lot of Paiges, stand in Kusama's "Phalli’s Field" infinity mirror room.