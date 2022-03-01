DMV ends COVID-19 mandates

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

From cases to vaccinations, almost every COVID metric is improving in the District, per DC Health’s key metrics.

Why it matters: The major decline in cases following the Omicron surge means fewer mandates and COVID safety measures around the DMV.

What’s happening: The District’s vaccine mandate was lifted last week and the mask mandate ended yesterday. Unlike last November when it maintained its own rules, the White House is also lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people.

The Virginia bill that makes masks optional for public school students goes into effect today.

Maryland last week lifted school mask mandates, giving individual school districts the power to decide whether masks will be required.

Some districts have also lifted mask requirements for visitors and on buses.

The Smithsonian is reopening three museums that closed amid staffing shortages during the Omicron surge.

Zoom in: While many mandates are lifting, the deadline for D.C. students to be vaccinated is today.

By the numbers: As of last Thursday, D.C.’s weekly case rate is 78.7 new cases per 100,000 people, a decline from 429.7 new cases per 100,000 a month ago — but hospitalizations have only slightly budged.