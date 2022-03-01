D.C. mayor's WhatsApp use spurs stronger public records law

The D.C. Council unanimously approved new rules on Tuesday to preserve government communications made on WhatsApp, after an Axios investigation found that the use of the messaging app in the administration of Mayor Muriel Bowser raises public records concerns.

Why it matters: The bill emphasizes messages on such platforms should be retained, and it forbids the use of a feature that can auto-delete messages.

Catch up fast: WhatsApp is widely used in District government for official government business, Axios found this month. Government ethics experts discourage the use of such apps unless safeguards are in place to retain communications for FOIA requests.

The mayor's office earlier this month did not respond to multiple inquiries on whether the administration forbids the use of WhatsApp's auto-delete feature and how it ensures communications are archived.

What they're saying: In a letter to Council Chair Phil Mendelson before the vote, the mayor wrote that "we have had little time to research how to implement" the new rules, which were passed in an emergency bill that will later need a permanent version.

Bowser urged the council to apply the same rules for WhatsApp communications on its own lawmakers and staff.

"I am sure you would agree that it would be the height of hypocrisy to update record retention storage requirements for the executive side of the government, while shielding the Council's communications from public view," she wrote.

The details: The public records law from 1985 being amended by the council's bill did not apply to the legislature. A spokesperson for the council chair, Lindsey Walton, said the council separately sets rules for the preservation of official communications.