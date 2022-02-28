The pandemic pets of the DMV

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Last week we asked readers to share pictures of their pandemic pets and they delivered.

Why it matters: Mondays are hard and pets make everything better.

Here's a roundup of some of the cutest cats and dogs in the DMV.

Meet Franklin, the three-year-old cat shares the same birthday as Franklin Roosevelt. Photo: Courtesy of Reuben Siegman

Meet Winston, named after Churchill, a 1.5-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, with an Instagram. Photo: Courtesy of Lea Giotto

Meet Fontina, named after the cheese. Here she is at “Pups in the Park” at Nats Park. Photo: Courtesy of Austin King

Meet Alfonso Antonio Rodrigo Tassano di Noma, also called Alfonso, Fonz, and Tuna. He'll celebrate his first birthday in April. Photo: Courtesy of Claire Bischoff

Meet Theodosia, a 4-year-old tuxedo cat, and Ms. Frizzle, 3, who was adopted in May 2020 from City Dogs and City Kitties Rescue. Get more of the duo on Instagram. Photo: Courtesy of Theresa Machemer

Meet Blanche the Chocolate Lab, 10ish. Photo: Courtesy of Frank Worshek

Meet Gertrude the Beagle, 10ish. Photo: Courtesy of Frank Worshek

Meet "tripod cat" Special Agent Dale Cooper. Photo: Courtesy of Stephanie Rudig

Meet Folly, 2. Photo: Courtesy Emma Steele

Meet Madison, 4, and Eleanor Rigby, 2. Photo: Courtesy of Aurene Martin

Meet Rocco, 2. Photo: Courtesy of Megan Clevenger

Meet Siberian Husky Koda, 5. Photo: Courtesy of César Vargas-Torrico.

Meet George the Goldendoodle, 1. Photo: Alexa Henning.

Meet Ollie. Photo: Courtesy of Angel Luna

Meet Lincoln, 4. Photo: Courtesy of June Flower

Meet Mason, 7ish. He's blind, and he loves the news and naps. Photo: Courtesy of Aileen Moffatt

Meet Sonoma, 1. The Aussie/Great Pyrenees mix was born on the day of the Capitol Insurrection. Photo: Courtesy of Stephanie Liebergen

Meet Jan, 3. Photo: Courtesy of Amanda Bruno

Meet Vesper. The almost 2-year-old loves to wear pearls. Photo: Courtesy of Seth DiAsio

Meet Penny, 1. Photo: Courtesy of Helen Hope

Meet Barnaby, the one-eyed wonder who was found in Chesapeake, Virginia with a severe eye infection. Photo: Courtesy of Carla Uriona

Meet Frankie, a Boston Terrier. Photo: Courtesy of Kelly