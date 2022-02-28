12 mins ago - Things to Do

The pandemic pets of the DMV

Paige Hopkins
A white dog sits in front of the Capitol on a sunny day.
Meet Pocheon or “Po;” the four-year-old pup is named after his hometown in South Korea. Photo: Courtesy of Amy Meyer

Last week we asked readers to share pictures of their pandemic pets and they delivered.

Why it matters: Mondays are hard and pets make everything better.

Here's a roundup of some of the cutest cats and dogs in the DMV.

A black cat sits in a bathroom sink.
Meet Franklin, the three-year-old cat shares the same birthday as Franklin Roosevelt. Photo: Courtesy of Reuben Siegman
A large brown dog sits outside the Supreme Court.
Meet Winston, named after Churchill, a 1.5-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, with an Instagram. Photo: Courtesy of Lea Giotto
A person holds a white dog with a spot over the eye at a stadium.
Meet Fontina, named after the cheese. Here she is at “Pups in the Park” at Nats Park. Photo: Courtesy of Austin King
A small brown puppy with its tongue hanging out sits on the grass.
Meet Alfonso Antonio Rodrigo Tassano di Noma, also called Alfonso, Fonz, and Tuna. He'll celebrate his first birthday in April. Photo: Courtesy of Claire Bischoff
Two cats sit near a window.
Meet Theodosia, a 4-year-old tuxedo cat, and Ms. Frizzle, 3, who was adopted in May 2020 from City Dogs and City Kitties Rescue. Get more of the duo on Instagram. Photo: Courtesy of Theresa Machemer
A chocolate lab in a Happy New Year hat.
Meet Blanche the Chocolate Lab, 10ish. Photo: Courtesy of Frank Worshek
A dog in a happy new year hat.
Meet Gertrude the Beagle, 10ish. Photo: Courtesy of Frank Worshek
A black cat plays on the floor.
Meet "tripod cat" Special Agent Dale Cooper. Photo: Courtesy of Stephanie Rudig
A light-colored dog stands in front of the National Monument at sunset.
Meet Folly, 2. Photo: Courtesy Emma Steele
Two large black poodles.
Meet Madison, 4, and Eleanor Rigby, 2. Photo: Courtesy of Aurene Martin
A close-up of a dark-haired fluffy dog.
Meet Rocco, 2. Photo: Courtesy of Megan Clevenger
A Siberian Husky in a yellow bandana.
Meet Siberian Husky Koda, 5. Photo: Courtesy of César Vargas-Torrico.
A light-colored dog lays on the ground.
Meet George the Goldendoodle, 1. Photo: Alexa Henning.
A close up of a grey cat.
Meet Ollie. Photo: Courtesy of Angel Luna
A small dog in a red bandana.
Meet Lincoln, 4. Photo: Courtesy of June Flower
A black and white dog laying on the floor.
Meet Mason, 7ish. He's blind, and he loves the news and naps. Photo: Courtesy of Aileen Moffatt
A light-colored long hair dog.
Meet Sonoma, 1. The Aussie/Great Pyrenees mix was born on the day of the Capitol Insurrection. Photo: Courtesy of Stephanie Liebergen
A white cat.
Meet Jan, 3. Photo: Courtesy of Amanda Bruno
A dog in a blue vest and pearls looks backwards in a car.
Meet Vesper. The almost 2-year-old loves to wear pearls. Photo: Courtesy of Seth DiAsio
A dog asleep spread across an arm and a laptop.
Meet Penny, 1. Photo: Courtesy of Helen Hope
A one-eyed black cat.
Meet Barnaby, the one-eyed wonder who was found in Chesapeake, Virginia with a severe eye infection. Photo: Courtesy of Carla Uriona
A small black and white dog sits in a chair.
Meet Frankie, a Boston Terrier. Photo: Courtesy of Kelly
A dog lays on the floor with a toy.
Meet Luna, 3ish. Photo: Courtesy of April Slayton
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more