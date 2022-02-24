Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is non-committal on attending a newly announced prime time debate hosted by Fox 5 DC and Georgetown University on June 1.

Council members Robert White and Trayon White confirmed their attendance to the event. Mayor Bowser has not yet responded to organizers of the gathering.

What they’re saying: Robert White’s campaign lit into Bowser.

“Clearly, she does not feel confident that she can defend her record when pushed on what she has done for the city,” campaign manager Luz Martínez said in a statement.

Bowser campaign chair Bill Lightfoot responded that “the mayor receives numerous invitations for debates” and noted this one is more than 90 days out.

“The mayor will not be lectured to by her opponents about which debates to attend,” he told Axios.

Moderators include Fox 5 DC anchors Jeannette Reyes and Tom Fitzgerald, and Georgetown University politics executive director Mo Elleithee.

The debate will be held at Georgetown University and air live on Fox 5 and online from 7pm-8pm.

In other campaign trail news:

🤝 Faith Gibson Hubbard, a candidate for the Ward 5 seat, yesterday received the endorsement of former at-large council member David Grosso.

Cuneyt Dil is the author of Town Talker, a regular feature on the most-talked-about stories in D.C. politics. Send tips to [email protected]