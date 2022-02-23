Audit sheds light on Metro’s emergency preparedness

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A Washington Metrorail Safety Commission audit found that Metro doesn’t have adequate emergency response protocol, putting passengers and responders at risk, The Washington Post reports.

The audit did find some safety improvements that Metro implemented, but also highlighted pitfalls, including communication issues among agencies.

Driving the news: The transportation agency was already under scrutiny following October’s derailment, and announced a major leadership change last month. Adding to Metro’s problems, the agency’s Twitter account was hacked on Monday.

What they say: In a statement, Metro said it was already working to correct emergency management issues before it received the audit. A Metro spokesperson tells Axios the agency will continue to address recommended actions, and has created the new Office of Emergency Preparedness.

The statement also said the audit contained some “factual inaccuracies.” Metro says it provided WMSC with comments and supporting documents correcting those inaccuracies before the audit was published.