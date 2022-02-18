D.C. lawmaker withdraws bill to revive proof-of-vax mandate

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A short-lived proposal to revive the District's proof-of-vaccination mandate was withdrawn late last night ahead of a scheduled vote this morning.

Driving the news: Council member Brianne Nadeau withdrew the emergency bill after it became clear it would not get the nine votes needed for approval.

Catch up fast: The vaccine mandate was lifted Tuesday and the mask mandate will follow on March 1. Mayor Muriel Bowser cited a drop in case counts as the Omicron surge ebbs.

The D.C. Council was blindsided by the move, but only two other council members, Robert White and Janeese Lewis George, told Axios they supported Nadeau's bill.

"I still believe that reinstating the proof of vaccination requirement for certain establishments and facilities is the best way to protect public health and safety," Nadeau said in a statement withdrawing the bill.

Nadeau and White have criticized the mayor for lifting the mandates when children under the age of five still cannot get vaccinated.

Of note: The lifting of the mandates follows several other cities and states in recent weeks even as most of the country remains with high COVID-19 transmission, per the CDC.

The details: Elissa Silverman supported the vaccination rule at its onset a month ago as a tool to incentivize more shots in arms.