D.C. lawmaker withdraws bill to revive proof-of-vax mandate
A short-lived proposal to revive the District's proof-of-vaccination mandate was withdrawn late last night ahead of a scheduled vote this morning.
Driving the news: Council member Brianne Nadeau withdrew the emergency bill after it became clear it would not get the nine votes needed for approval.
Catch up fast: The vaccine mandate was lifted Tuesday and the mask mandate will follow on March 1. Mayor Muriel Bowser cited a drop in case counts as the Omicron surge ebbs.
- The D.C. Council was blindsided by the move, but only two other council members, Robert White and Janeese Lewis George, told Axios they supported Nadeau's bill.
- "I still believe that reinstating the proof of vaccination requirement for certain establishments and facilities is the best way to protect public health and safety," Nadeau said in a statement withdrawing the bill.
Nadeau and White have criticized the mayor for lifting the mandates when children under the age of five still cannot get vaccinated.
Of note: The lifting of the mandates follows several other cities and states in recent weeks even as most of the country remains with high COVID-19 transmission, per the CDC.
The details: Elissa Silverman supported the vaccination rule at its onset a month ago as a tool to incentivize more shots in arms.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..