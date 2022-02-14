Washingtonians spent two days stuck in traffic last year

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: TomTom Traffic Index 2021. Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Washingtonians spent on average a full two days stuck in traffic last year, according to TomTom’s Traffic Index. But, it’s still down compared to pre-pandemic levels.

TomTom data shows our worst day for rush-hour traffic in 2021 was Fridays from 4-5pm.

Be smart: The pandemic didn’t kill rush hour in America — it just spread traffic throughout the day, Axios’ Joann Muller writes.

What’s happening: The rise in home offices and flexible work hours means there were fewer cars on the road last year during traditional peak times — particularly the morning commute, according to TomTom.

Whether this pandemic change sticks around will depend on the future of remote work.

The intrigue: Mayor Bowser has long aimed to reduce car travel in the District, but the ongoing Metrorail investigation and previous Metrobus COVID staffing issues have made it harder in recent months to rely on public transportation.

Sadly, pedestrian- and biker-involved accidents increased as D.C. reopened.

The bottom line: 2022 is off to a rough start traffic-wise, considering the 24-plus hours some folks spent on I-95 following an early January snowstorm.