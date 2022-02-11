11 mins ago - Things to Do

3 cool Valentine's Day dates in D.C.

Brianna Crane
Illustration of a heart with an arrow through it. The tip of the arrow is the Axios A logo.
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine. Here are a few ideas to get you started.

1. Play tourist and visit your favorite museums.

Surprise your partner with a visit to some of their favorite museums, or tour one neither of you has been to yet. Best part: Many are free and you don't need reservations.

2. Do dinner and a show at Blues Alley Jazz.

There are still tickets left for shows on Saturday and Monday, starting at $40. Their dinner menu is focused on Creole cuisine, with dishes such as gumbo, and red beans and rice.

  • Best for: Couples looking for a way to up their usual dinner date.
  • Book tickets here.

3. Play retro arcade games at the Player's Club.

If you're looking for a casual, playful date night, throwback arcade games with a side of craft beers, specialty cocktails, and Shake Shack might do the trick.

  • Best for: The laid-back couple.
avatar

