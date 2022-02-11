3 cool Valentine's Day dates in D.C.

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine. Here are a few ideas to get you started.

1. Play tourist and visit your favorite museums.

Surprise your partner with a visit to some of their favorite museums, or tour one neither of you has been to yet. Best part: Many are free and you don't need reservations.

Best for: Those looking for affordable fun.

Best for: Those looking for affordable fun. Our pick: National Portrait Gallery,

2. Do dinner and a show at Blues Alley Jazz.

There are still tickets left for shows on Saturday and Monday, starting at $40. Their dinner menu is focused on Creole cuisine, with dishes such as gumbo, and red beans and rice.

Best for: Couples looking for a way to up their usual dinner date.

Best for: Couples looking for a way to up their usual dinner date. Book tickets here.

3. Play retro arcade games at the Player's Club.

If you're looking for a casual, playful date night, throwback arcade games with a side of craft beers, specialty cocktails, and Shake Shack might do the trick.