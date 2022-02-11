3 cool Valentine's Day dates in D.C.
If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine. Here are a few ideas to get you started.
1. Play tourist and visit your favorite museums.
Surprise your partner with a visit to some of their favorite museums, or tour one neither of you has been to yet. Best part: Many are free and you don't need reservations.
- Best for: Those looking for affordable fun.
- Our pick: National Portrait Gallery,
2. Do dinner and a show at Blues Alley Jazz.
There are still tickets left for shows on Saturday and Monday, starting at $40. Their dinner menu is focused on Creole cuisine, with dishes such as gumbo, and red beans and rice.
- Best for: Couples looking for a way to up their usual dinner date.
- Book tickets here.
3. Play retro arcade games at the Player's Club.
If you're looking for a casual, playful date night, throwback arcade games with a side of craft beers, specialty cocktails, and Shake Shack might do the trick.
- Best for: The laid-back couple.
