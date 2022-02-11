10 mins ago - COVID

D.C. unveils new digital vaccine record portal

Chelsea Cirruzzo
D.C. on Thursday unveiled a new portal, replacing MyIR, that allows residents to pull up a digital copy of their vaccination records.

Why it matters: The digital vaccine record can be used to show proof of vaccination required in D.C. to get into some indoor locations.

  • A physical vaccination card or a photo of one's card will still suffice, according to DC Health.

Yes, but: Some D.C. residents told Axios the portal doesn't show their full vaccination record.

  • DC Health didn't immediately return Axios' requests for comment. But the portal's FAQ says the agency cannot guarantee records for everyone if their data does not match a D.C. provider's data.

What to do: If your records don't show, try submitting the form again. If that still doesn't work, call DC Health at 1-855-363-0333.

