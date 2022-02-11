D.C. unveils new digital vaccine record portal

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

D.C. on Thursday unveiled a new portal, replacing MyIR, that allows residents to pull up a digital copy of their vaccination records.

Why it matters: The digital vaccine record can be used to show proof of vaccination required in D.C. to get into some indoor locations.

A physical vaccination card or a photo of one's card will still suffice, according to DC Health.

Yes, but: Some D.C. residents told Axios the portal doesn't show their full vaccination record.

DC Health didn't immediately return Axios' requests for comment. But the portal's FAQ says the agency cannot guarantee records for everyone if their data does not match a D.C. provider's data.

What to do: If your records don't show, try submitting the form again. If that still doesn't work, call DC Health at 1-855-363-0333.