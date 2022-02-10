Your DMV weekend planner

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Here's what's happening around the DMV this Valentine's Day weekend.

🏀 Watch Team USA compete in the FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifier. Their first game is Friday at 6:30pm against Belgium at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. They’ll play Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Tickets start at $10.

😂 Comedian Bo Dacious is performing at the Busboys and Poets' Hyattsville location on Friday at 7pm.

General admission tickets are $28. Buy one, get one free with the promo code: Bmyvalentine.

🚮 District Cleanups and Outdoor Dates DC is holding a cleanup event on Saturday at 11am.

Meet at Columbia Heights Civic Plaza.

🛍 The Black History Month Business Expo will include Valentine's weekend deals, food and drinks, giveaways, and music.

The free event is on Saturday at the Sebrof Forbes Cultural Arts Center in Montgomery County. There will be another expo held on Feb. 26.

🐕 The Humane Rescue Alliance is waiving adoption fees for dogs over 40 pounds as part of its Single and Ready to Mingle promotion.