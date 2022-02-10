Your DMV weekend planner
Here's what's happening around the DMV this Valentine's Day weekend.
🏀 Watch Team USA compete in the FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifier. Their first game is Friday at 6:30pm against Belgium at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. They’ll play Puerto Rico on Saturday.
- Tickets start at $10.
😂 Comedian Bo Dacious is performing at the Busboys and Poets' Hyattsville location on Friday at 7pm.
- General admission tickets are $28. Buy one, get one free with the promo code: Bmyvalentine.
🚮 District Cleanups and Outdoor Dates DC is holding a cleanup event on Saturday at 11am.
- Meet at Columbia Heights Civic Plaza.
🛍 The Black History Month Business Expo will include Valentine's weekend deals, food and drinks, giveaways, and music.
- The free event is on Saturday at the Sebrof Forbes Cultural Arts Center in Montgomery County. There will be another expo held on Feb. 26.
🐕 The Humane Rescue Alliance is waiving adoption fees for dogs over 40 pounds as part of its Single and Ready to Mingle promotion.
- The promotion will run from Feb. 11-13.
