Your DMV weekend planner

Paige Hopkins
Illustration of an animated neutral emoji changing into a smiling-with-sunglasses emoji.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Here's what's happening around the DMV this Valentine's Day weekend.

🏀 Watch Team USA compete in the FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifier. Their first game is Friday at 6:30pm against Belgium at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. They’ll play Puerto Rico on Saturday.

😂 Comedian Bo Dacious is performing at the Busboys and Poets' Hyattsville location on Friday at 7pm.

  • General admission tickets are $28. Buy one, get one free with the promo code: Bmyvalentine.

🚮 District Cleanups and Outdoor Dates DC is holding a cleanup event on Saturday at 11am.

  • Meet at Columbia Heights Civic Plaza.

🛍 The Black History Month Business Expo will include Valentine's weekend deals, food and drinks, giveaways, and music.

  • The free event is on Saturday at the Sebrof Forbes Cultural Arts Center in Montgomery County. There will be another expo held on Feb. 26.

🐕 The Humane Rescue Alliance is waiving adoption fees for dogs over 40 pounds as part of its Single and Ready to Mingle promotion. 

  • The promotion will run from Feb. 11-13.
