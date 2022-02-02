These D.C. TikTok-ers will plan Valentine's Day for you

Valentine’s Day is less than two weeks away, so the time to make reservations and hotel bookings is now.

Our advice: Let these local TikTok creators do the heavy lifting for you as you plan the perfect activities for yourself, your friends or your significant other.

For adventurous couples: Check out @morgsvstheworld, she and her partner venture all over the DMV (and beyond) trying the latest experiences and popular destinations.

In addition to her regular date night content, she’s also created specific Valentine’s Day itineraries, and compiled gift ideas too.

For foodies: Use @styled2be’s food reviews to plan the perfect night out. The husband and wife duo explore new eateries all around the DMV, so you’re sure to find something in your neighborhood.

For singles: Because Valentine’s Day is about self love too! If you’re looking to get out of the house, but don’t want to feel awkward alone, look to @foodfitnessflights. The account highlights a variety of fun things to do, some of which would make for great ways to meet new people.

For chill couples: If you’re looking to have a good time but need to relieve the sitter in a few hours, @seaofblush has fun but lowkey D.C. experiences that would be perfect for you. She shares kid-friendly things to do ideas too.

For groups: If you plan to go out with friends for the holiday, look to @fkdarkor. He features vibe-y D.C. hotspots perfect for a group of millennials, and he has top-tier brunch recommendations.