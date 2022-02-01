New COVID cases decline in D.C. region, but deaths rise
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in D.C. have dipped further after running steady for a week.
- But both metrics remain higher than before the surge took off in mid-December.
By the numbers: In D.C., the daily case rate per 100,000 residents is at 43.6. That's down 15% from seven days ago.
- Hospitalizations continue their decline to 394 patients.
Why it matters: While cases and hospitalizations come down, deaths are seeing an uptick.
- Health experts have long said deaths can lag behind case spikes, rising weeks after a peak in new cases.
- D.C. reported five new deaths from Friday to Monday.
In the month of January, 71 deaths were reported, up from 22 in December.
