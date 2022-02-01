Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Happy Black History Month!

Driving the news: The D.C. Council today will vote on its annual resolution to recognize February as Black History Month.

The resolution details some of the District’s major Black history makers, and acknowledges that Black people still face present-day injustices in the wake of the city’s “abhorrent history of slavery and racial segregation.”

The big picture: Chocolate City looks a lot different these days as the District’s Black population continues to decrease, and the city’s white population increases.

As gentrification, the high cost of living, access to transportation, and other factors drive marginalized groups farther away from the city, it’s more important than ever to honor their contributions and impact.

Here are a few ways to celebrate around the DMV:

📚 Learn the District’s Black history.

We’re eyeing these titles from local Black-owned bookstores:

🧠 Test your Black History trivia knowledge.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library is holding weekly BHM trivia this month for teens. There are prizes!

🏛️ Take a trip to a Black history museum.

💰 Make a donation to your favorite nonprofit that supports Black and marginalized communities.