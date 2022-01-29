For some of us social media (and Zillow) serves as an HGTV equivalent.

Realtors and real estate enthusiasts who’ve tapped into the realm of social media home tours are creating content that highlights luxury mansions and tiny homes alike.

Here are a few of our favorite social media real estate accounts.

Maxwell Rabin: He gives great TikTok tours of D.C. homes on the market, and he’ll often share fun historical facts about the listings. His “Keep or No” videos, which show houses that may be torn down, are among our favorites (FWIW, our answer is always keep).

Bonus: He also co-hosts “Keyed In,” a podcast about navigating the District’s market.

Dan Wheeler: The real estate agent gives expert tips for buying and selling homes. His advice is especially helpful for first-time and young buyers. Wheeler also shares tips and tricks on renting out properties to make additional income.

Steven Dennis: The #FridayNightZillow guy covers the Senate for Bloomberg by day. But every Friday he takes us through an entertaining batch of wild Zillow listings, like this New York mansion that the reporter describes as “*literally* built for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.”

HEIDER: The real estate agency’s TikTok account features tours of some of the most luxurious DMV listings on the market. And, their song choices are always A-1.

#DCApartment: The hashtag, especially on TikTok, will bring up real life apartment tours that are great for decor inspiration and apartment hunts from TikTokers who bring their followers along as they search for a new place to live.