D.C. begins distributing KN95 masks to residents
D.C. is now distributing free KN95 masks at its new COVID-19 centers.
Why it matters: Even as cases decline sharply in D.C., officials said Thursday that they remain higher than during last winter's surge.
- Mayor Muriel Bowser has extended the indoor mask mandate to run through Feb. 28.
How it works: As of Friday, D.C. residents can pick up two free KN95 masks at the COVID-19 centers, where walk-up vaccinations and testing are also available.
- The centers are now open in all eight wards except Ward 3, where a site will soon open, the mayor said.
Of note: Maryland's Montgomery County is also handing out free N95 masks.
Meanwhile, a Feb. 15 deadline is looming for D.C. government employees to provide their proof of full vaccination status, which includes receiving a booster dose when eligible.
- About 1,500 out of the government's 40,000 workers have not shared their vaccine status at all, said deputy mayor Kevin Donahue.
- When it comes to discipline, Donahue said the city will first target those who haven't reported their status by the deadline.
Between the lines: 89% of the government's workforce is fully vaccinated.
- "The vast majority of our workforce has embraced vaccination," Donahue said yesterday at a press conference.
