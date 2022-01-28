D.C. begins distributing KN95 masks to residents

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

D.C. is now distributing free KN95 masks at its new COVID-19 centers.

Why it matters: Even as cases decline sharply in D.C., officials said Thursday that they remain higher than during last winter's surge.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has extended the indoor mask mandate to run through Feb. 28.

How it works: As of Friday, D.C. residents can pick up two free KN95 masks at the COVID-19 centers, where walk-up vaccinations and testing are also available.

The centers are now open in all eight wards except Ward 3, where a site will soon open, the mayor said.

Of note: Maryland's Montgomery County is also handing out free N95 masks.

Meanwhile, a Feb. 15 deadline is looming for D.C. government employees to provide their proof of full vaccination status, which includes receiving a booster dose when eligible.

About 1,500 out of the government's 40,000 workers have not shared their vaccine status at all, said deputy mayor Kevin Donahue.

When it comes to discipline, Donahue said the city will first target those who haven't reported their status by the deadline.

Between the lines: 89% of the government's workforce is fully vaccinated.